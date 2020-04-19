3 things we learnt from QPR’s 19/20 season so far

Queens Park Rangers have been one of the most exciting teams to watch under Mark Warburton this season, possessing the third-best offensive record and third-worst defensive record. Warburton’s faith in youth and utilizing an attacking, but a possession-based approach has allowed the likes of Eberechi Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair to flourish. Here are three things we learnt about QPR this season.

Eze will be on the move

If it wasn’t obvious already, then it is blatantly obvious now that Eberechi Eze will be plying his trade elsewhere once the book closes on this Championship season.

The 21-year-old is attracting attention from a whole host of clubs, with Spurs said to be in the driving seat to land his signature.

There is no surprise that there is fierce competition to land QPR’s prized possession, the England under-21 international has lit up the Championship with some startling performances, and whilst his ability was already touted in previous seasons, Mark Warburton has managed to elevate his game to another level.

Under previous coaches, Eze struggled to maintain a consistency in his end product and this drew comparisons to the struggles that Adama Traore once had in delivering a telling final cross or pass.

However, Eze has matured into a player capable of making the Premier League step up, with his goal involvement figures doing wonders to back up that statement. The winger has scored 12 and assisted 8 in the Championship this season.

Warburton has instilled a possession-based approach

With an average possession of 52.7% and a passing accuracy of 78% according to WhoScored, Queens Park Rangers have been easy on the eye with their possession-based approach so far this season

Yoann Barbet has played an important role in distributing the ball from the back, with those aforementioned stats paying dividends to Warburton’s total football philosophy.

QPR have utilised a free-flowing approach which has allowed them to dominate games and flourish in an attacking sense, with the Hoops managing 38 goals from open play situations. Warburton’s methods of a possession-based approach also mean that a lot of their success comes from short, intricate passing completing 365 short passes per game ranking them seventh.

Youth has been the key

Warburton’s faith in youth has been crucial to the success he has reaped in his first season in charge. With a lower budget to work around in comparison to their Championship rivals, using youth has been important in sustaining a free-flowing tactical approach.

IN OTHER NEWS: Top 3 Sheffield Wednesday matches this season Sitting six points off the playoffs with 9 matches to play represents a season of success in Warburton’s first season in charge, but with a number of exciting young players emerging the future is looking brighter than it has in a while for the west London club. The most promising part of Warburton’s first season in charge has been the form of some of QPR’s young players, with Eberechi Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair all playing vital roles so far.

Although the transfer window could see the likes of Eze move on, QPR and Warburton will still look to continue to show the faith in youth that has seen them challenge in the top half of the division.