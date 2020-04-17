Leeds United journalist Phil Hay reveals update on injury progress of Adam Forshaw

Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has given an update on the injury progress of Adam Forshaw in an interview with The Athletic.

Hay has revealed that he “isn’t a million miles away” from returning to full fitness but is unlikely to feature for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Forshaw hasn’t featured since September due to ongoing injury problems and has been unable to fully recover from a hip injury and had surgery back in February to try and rectify the issue.

On an interview on the Phil Hay Show he said: “I think it is likely that his recovery and his need for a proper full pre-season would rule him out of any games that take place in June or July.”

“But actually, suddenly he’s not a million miles away in the way that he was when he first had his surgery. I don’t think there is any expectation at all that he would be involved in what’s left of the season but this is the thing, across the country there are players that will benefit from this.”

The midfielder has made just seven appearances this season but he hasn’t been missed with Marcelo Bielsa’s men having risen to top of the Championship table in his absence.

The delay to the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic has put their promotion hopes on hold but they will feel confident of securing promotion if and when it resumes in which they will be hoping to reach the Premier League for the first time since 2004.