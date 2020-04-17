Slaven Bilic likens Leeds United to Napoli and HNK Hajduk Split in revealing interview

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has likened Leeds United to Napoli and HNK Hajduk Split in an interview with Croatian outlet 24 Sata.

Bilic has revealed in an interview with Croatian media that he believes Leeds United are as big as Napoli are in Italy and Hajduk Split are in Croatia.

The Croatian boss has spoken about his first jobs in management whilst taking a break from football due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bilic said he felt how big Hajduk Split were in their country when he managed them. “There are clubs that mean a lot to the city and the region, and Hajduk is something more. There are clubs like this, but Hajduk is a way of life. It’s Napoli, it’s Leeds, I felt it, it’s the giants,” he said.

The West Brom boss is currently in lockdown, the same as everyone else, due to the global virus and has revealed his thoughts on various topics in the media during his break.

Bilic said he has been spending time listening to music and playing guitar, and his ‘little progress’ with the instrument makes time go faster when asked about how he has utilised his time without football.

He also stated that the tendency is for the English football season ‘to be finished’, regardless of when it’s coming back as he hopes he can lead West Brom to the Premier League.

The Baggies are currently second in the Championship behind league leaders Leeds United as they aim to win promotion to the top flight this season.