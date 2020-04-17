QPR’s loaned out defender has no intention of returning – wants permanent Bundesliga move

Speaking to German news outlet Bild, Queens Park Rangers loanee Toni Leistner has said he will not be returning to the R’s, saying the wants to make a permanent move to the Bundesliga, preferably with loan club FC Köln.

Queens Park Rangers allowed defender Toni Leistner to leave the club on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window, with the German centre-back wanting to head out on loan where he would be able to play more football.

The emergence of Conor Masterton pushed Leistner down the pecking order under Mark Warburton and a loan deal was agreed with Bundesliga outfit Köln, keeping him with the club until the end of the season.

And now, Leistner has spoken to German news outlet Bild to say that he has no intention of returning to QPR once his loan deal comes to an end, saying that he would like to make a permanent transfer to the Bundesliga. The QPR loanee said:

“The fact is that I will not return to [Queens Park] Rangers. I want to continue playing in the Bundesliga, preferably in Köln. As with many other players, there have never been any discussions with FC Köln. Due to the Corona crisis, this is currently not a priority. And I understand that.”

Since signing for Köln, Leistner has played in four league matches, of which the side won three before the suspension of the season. Prior to his loan departure, Leistner had featured 25 times for QPR across all competitions, laying on one assist in the process before being dislodged by youngster Conor Masterton.

With Leistner keen to make a permanent move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, it will be interesting to see if the German defender gets his desired move back to his home country in the summer transfer window.