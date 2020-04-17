The 72
Manchester United legend seals switch back to Old Trafford as he depart West Brom

Manchester United legend Darren Fletcher has sealed a switch back to Old Trafford as he departs West Bromwich Albion following a spell as part of their coaching staff as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Fletcher had been involved in the academy set up at the Hawthorns but has now made the move back to the club where he spent the majority of his playing days.

The midfielder has joined the Red Devils as an informal, unofficial ambassador as he returns to the club in which he still holds huge affiliations for.

The Scot captained Albion from his arrival in January 2015 through to the summer of 2017 and then left to join Stoke City but was released at the end of last season and has all but called time on his playing career following two campaigns with the Potters.

Fletcher has tried his hand at punditry with Sky Sports and BBC Sport and was invited to take up a coaching role within the youth set-up at West Brom by Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling.

James Morrison and Boaz Myhill had taken up similar roles at West Brom following their playing days coming to an end with the trio all looking to stay involved in football within a coaching capacity.

Fletcher has made no secret of the fact that he remains fond of Albion and has been a regular visitor to the training ground during his time at Stoke and was often spotted at Aggborough to see Deon Burton’s under 23’s in action.

There is no doubt that Fletcher remains a cult figure at Manchester United following his successful time there and the lure of a move to one of the top-flight elite was always going to be too difficult to turn down.

