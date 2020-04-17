Gary Neville reveals his concerns over completion of EFL season which would affect Leeds United and West Brom

Gary Neville has revealed his concerns over the completion of the EFL season due to the Coronavirus pandemic in an interview with Sky Sports News.

Premier League clubs are meeting today in order to discuss further a way in which they can bring the season to a conclusion and it id understood that any decision may be followed by the EFL.

The preferred option would be for the season to be completed but a lot of top-flight clubs in particular are pushing a finish by June 30 so they can continue their planning for next season.

The former Manchester United defender has claimed several times that he wants the current campaign to be completed but has voiced his concerns over this now happening.

“I was confident about all competitions being completed whether it be behind closed doors or in other circumstances,” Neville said.

“Having been part of the League Two owners’ discussions over the last few weeks, I have seen the challenges that the Professional Footballers’ Association have got with contracts, seen the issues of starting behind closed doors and then players get it again and have to go into quarantine again.”

“There are also fans who will try to get to Istanbul for the Champions League final and fans are that loyal they would probably try and get there somehow,” he continued.

“The reality is, I am a lot less confident of football finishing than I was five or six weeks ago, now that we are getting to the crooks and these types of decisions are having to be made.”

Should this decision be made, it could have a detrimental effect on the likes of Leeds United and West Brom in particular who could find themselves having to endure another season of Championship football if this one is declared null and void.