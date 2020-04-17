West Brom supporters pay tribute to ‘one of their own’ on special Legends Day

West Bromwich Albion supporters have paid tribute to ‘one of their own’ on their special Legends Day as they celebrate the late, great Cyrille Regis with a pouring of tributes on Twitter.

Albion are running a weekly feature celebrating memories of their most iconic players. This week was the turn of a thrilling star from the 70’s – a pioneering figure who left the footballing world with more than just his captivating displays by which to remember him.

His passing was one of the saddest days in recent history for players, supporters and everyone involved in football.

Cyrille Regis remains a footballing icon, a thrilling forward who became the talisman for breaking through the racism he suffered in a different era and encouraging diversity during his seven-year spell at West Brom between 1977 and 1984.

Regis is certainly a player who will forever be embedded in Albion folklore with everyone who is a part of the club, holding him in the highest esteem.

The striker remains the only player to have represented four West Midlands teams in the top-flight but it was at Albion where his goalscoring accolades earned him a historic call-up to the England national side.

Albion will forever remember Regis and the swashbuckling, goal-laden football for which he became the talisman for the club. The tributes that poured in for him on the day and every anniversary of his passing highlight the impact he still has on the club to this day.

As part of their celebrations, Albion asked their supporters for one word which they would use to define one of their heroes and here we take a look at some of their responses.

ICON 💙 — Carl 1878 🇭🇷💙💚💛 (@baggyboy1878) April 17, 2020

Pioneer — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) April 17, 2020

Majestic — Ian Ball (@shadyacer) April 17, 2020

King — carl challis (@carlchallis1) April 17, 2020

Hero — Nice one Cyrille ….. (@jasonphillips13) April 17, 2020

Loved — Mary Wilson (@maryTwilson) April 17, 2020