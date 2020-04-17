Sheffield Wednesday yet to receive any formal offers for out of contract defender linked with departure

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday’s assistant manager Lee Bullen has said that the club are yet to receive a formal offer for out of contract defender Morgan Fox, who has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough.

Prior to the star of the January transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox was linked with a move away from the Owls. A report from TEAMtalk claimed that a host of Championship sides were interested in signing Fox, with the likes of West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town all said keen on the defender at the time.

A move away never materialised but Fox is yet to sign a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday, leaving his future up in the air somewhat. But, despite the links with a move away from the club, the Owls’ assistant boss Lee Bullen has said to the Sheffield Star that he understands there are yet to be any offers for the defender.

Bullen added that initial discussions are ongoing for Fox and for striker Steve Fletcher, adding that the club are confident that the pair will be able to come to an agreement over new deals. He said:

“I’m aware they had initial discussions and that they are ongoing. Luckily with the modern technology around it’s very easy to stay in touch with people.

“I think both lads are really happy and their families are really happy, so we are very, very confident that something can be done. But ultimately, until something is signed, you just never know. You never know who could come out of the woodwork and offer them something that’s out of this world. Talks are positive and well down the road.” With Fox being linked with a move away earlier this season, it will be interesting to see if any speculation emerges once again regarding a potential move away from Hillsborough, or if the 26-year-old left-back signs a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday. IN OTHER NEWS: Top 3 Leeds United games of the 2019/20 season so far - highlights