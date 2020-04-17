Derby County amongst trio of Championship sides said interested in £12m League One hotshot

Derby County is one of three Sky Bet Championship sides, alongside Brentford and Bristol City, according to the Bristol Live website, who have interest in Peterborough hotshot Ivan Toney who Posh see as a £12million striker.

Toney is the latest in a line of Peterborough strikers brought in by the London Road side and ready to be sold for big money further up the football chain. You only have to look at the likes of Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Jack Marriott for evidence of that approach and success.

Toney arrived from Newcastle United in a near £400,000 transfer in early August 2018 and is in his second season of football for League One Peterborough. His time at the club has seen him make 94 appearances, scoring 49 goals and adding 15 assists.

24 of those goals and six of those assists have come in this season’s League One campaign, a campaign with still enough games left to see him top 30 league goals for the season. The consistency at which he scores underlines the threat he possesses and the importance he has had in driving Posh into a good playoff place.

Peterborough wanted £10million plus £2m extra in guaranteed add-ons for their hotshot striker in January and you can only see upward movement in that valuation since January should the goals continue to flow once football resumes. Barry Fry is already resigned to losing the hotshot striker but there are thoughts that promotion to the Championship would see Peterborough make him a huge contract offer.

Should promotion not happen, or should Toney decide that his future in football lies elsewhere, there is a trio of Championship sides in Derby County, Brentford and Bristol City who might be willing to chance their arm with the fleet-footed youngster.