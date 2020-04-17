Birmingham City teen starlet wooed to Dortmund by Jadon Sancho progress

Reports have come out that Manchester United are leading the race for the capture of Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham but, according to Tom Collomosse for Mail Online, that is far from the truth.

The truth according to Collomosse is that it is Borussia Dortmund who leads the race for the talented teen ahead of the Old Trafford outfit and Chelsea who are also said to be waiting in the wings. His article says that the Bundesliga giants “remain hopeful” of being able to seal a deal for Bellingham “despite the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.”

Bellingham only made the step-up to the Blues first-team set-up this season, taking the opportunity in front of him with gusto. The level of consistency that the Stourbridge-born teen has displayed in the 32 games he has featured in for Pep Clotet’s outfit has caught the eye of many interested teams as have the four goals and three assists in what is his debut season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Reports by The Sun said that Manchester United had made a big impression on Bellingham with the treatment he and his family received on a recent visit to the Red Devils Carrington Road training complex. However, Collomosse states that Dortmund leads the chase due to the fact that “the progress [Jadon] Sancho has made in Germany, where he has become one of the world’s most valuable players, is thought to have had a particular impact on Bellingham.”

The German side is also thought to be ready to offer the young Birmingham City midfielder a bumper wage packet of £60,000-per-week with Manchester United warning that they will not meet the demands of other sides that are interested.