Radical Premier League plan will promote Leeds United and West Brom

At the moment, football has, to all intent and purpose, ground to a halt. Seasons are stopped, league lay locked and no-one is any the wiser when all this will go away and football kick back into some form of normality again. Uncertainty is the new certainty.

As plans to move forward are bandied about online, the Premier League is preparing to meet and the Daily Star report that the Premier League will consider a radical plan during their video conference meeting tomorrow, a radical plan which would benefit Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at the detriment to the Championship’s chasing pack.

The Daily Star’s Jeremy Cross, their chief sports writer, reports that the meeting of the 20-team Premier League which is taking place tomorrow will be meeting to discuss their options as they look to avoid having to repay a huge chunk of broadcaster Sky Sports bumper television live rights deal.

The current line of thinking is to hurry the season through, by June 30th, to a conclusion to avoid the complexities that would arise from the issues of contracts that traditionally run out on that date. That, however, would only be paying lip service to Leeds United and West Brom’s plight as the top two sides in the Championship; it’s other proposals being discussed that are of interest says the Star’s Cross.

Cross reports that “one idea being suggested is to promote current Championship top two Leeds and West Brom, not relegate anyone from the top flight and go with a 22-team competition.” Of course, that would mean that the Whites and Baggies could make proper plans going forward but it would mean misery, and likely court cases, from the likes of Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

As well as the likelihood of court cases from the above, it would create two further problems. First, it would create an imbalanced Championship of 25 teams with three promoted sides from League One. Second, it would create a fattened, 22-team Premier League, something they slimmed down from by the start of the 1995/96 season.