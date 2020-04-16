Championship clubs severely pushing for wage cap for rest of the season

Championship clubs are now severely pushing for a wage cap for the rest of the season due to the ongoing crisis surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic according to The Daily Mail.

Clubs in the second tier are now hoping for a permanent salary cap which would see the introduction of wage cuts for the remainder of the campaign.

This ongoing issue was discussed on Wednesday at an EFL meeting due to the concerns of depleted finances which are on the verge of leaving clubs close to liquidation.

A new wage cap of £6,000 a week per player was discussed by the EFL but with some at the higher echelons of the Championship will already be earning much more than this so the maximum is likely needed to be higher than this.

At some clubs, wages are being continued to be paid as normal but as we enter May in a couple of weeks we are heading further down the route of financial ruin.

It has thought that Brentford, Preston and Wigan are close to an agreement, with Leeds having already announced their players will take a deferral of their wages despite having huge earners of the likes of Patrick Bamford.

A source said: “There is a feeling that the players will manage to kick the idea into the long grass for this month. But they cannot do that again next month because, in many cases, the money to pay them will simply not be there.”

The situation involving the current crisis is worsening by the day for most clubs and it is clear that action will soon need to be taken or clubs will be facing problems they will be unable to resolve.