Leeds United and West Brom profit if SPFL voting decision sets a precedent – opinion

In mid-March, as the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus continued its march across the world, measures were taken that included social distancing and the need to avoid mass gatherings of people. To that end, all sport was simply pulled from to social agenda. As such, football locked down and has been the same since.

No one is certain what will happen next, or when that next is. As it stands at the moment, uncertainty is the only certainty associated with when football will start again. Governing bodies have met, video conferences have been held and propositions made. FIFA are leaving it up to member bodies to set the specifics but have said they are prepared to run seasons indefinitely.

The EFL’s chief Rick Parry has told clubs not to train until May the 16th at the earliest whilst saying that a truncated season end could be completed in just 56 days. The Premier League are having a meeting tomorrow where things will be discussed. Who knows what the outcome of that will be or how it will affect things.

One thing that could affect promotion from the Sky Bet Championship would be if the decisions taken by the SPFL yesterday were to set a precedent for any action taken in England. What the SPFL have done is held a vote that has suspended the bottom three tiers of Scottish football with immediate effect. The upshot of that is that promotions and relegations go forward as they now stand with Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers being promoted from their respective divisions.

Should something similar happen in England and to English football then Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion would be the biggest beneficiaries of the Scottish precedent. Leeds sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship heap and are a single point clear of West Brom in second and enjoy a seven-point cushion to Fulham in 3rd.

Again, all this is hypothetical but should what the SPFL has done become a precedent that the EFL then follows, two things will happen. Leeds United and West Brom will gain promotion and you can expect litigation from a number of those sides behind them who would consider themselves in the chase as well.