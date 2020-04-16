Five players Mark Robins could sign for Coventry City this summer

Coventry City boss Mark Robins may be using the break from football to identify potential summer signings. Here are five players he could target-

Jacob Butterfield, Luton Town- The former Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Derby County man played under the Sky Blues manager at Huddersfield Town. He would add more quality and depth into Coventry’s midfield options for next season.

Danny Ward, Cardiff City- Robins managed him for the Terriers and could move for him this summer to add more bite to his attack. If they are promoted to the Championship this season, Ward would be ideal for the second tier.

Joel Lynch, Sunderland- He also played in the same Terriers side as Butterfield and Ward. The 32 year old’s current contract at the Stadium of Light is expiring in June meaning he will become a free agent as it stands. He has racked up over 350 appearances in his career with previous spells at the likes of Nottingham Forest and QPR.

Hakeeb Adelakun, Bristol City- Robins had him at Scunthorpe United. The pacey winger is currently on loan to Coventry’s League One rivals Rotherham United but could become available in the summer for loan again having fallen out-of-favour at Ashton Gate.

Luke Daniel, Brentford- He was the Sky Blues boss’ first choice ‘keeper during his time in charge of Scunny. The stopper is used as a back-up at current side Brentford and may eye a move away over the coming months for more game time.