On this day in 2013: Cardiff City secure promotion to end 51-year top flight absence

Today marks seven years to the day since Cardiff City secured a long-awaited return to the top flight, playing out an uneventful 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

On this day in 2013, Cardiff City faced Charlton Atheltic on a Tuesday night at the Cardiff City Stadium with the chance to return to the top flight of English football for the first time in a hefty 51 years.

The Bluebirds – managed by Malky Mackay at the time – only needed a draw to seal their return. Cardiff were sat at the top of the table at the time and were in pole position to secure a spot in the Premier League as Champions.

Cardiff City lineup: David Marshall; Kevin McNaughton, Ben Turner, Leon Barnett, Andrew Taylor; Craig Noone (Tommy Smith, 73), Ki Bo-Kyung, Aron Gunnarsson, Jordon Mutch; Craig Bellamy, Rudy Gestede.

Substitutes: Joe Lewis, Peter Whittingham, Don Cowie, Craig Conway, Tommy Smith, Joe Mason, Ben Nugent.

Cardiff had the majority of possession and registered five more shots than their opponents but it was Charlton who came closest to breaking the deadlock. Charlton Athletic man Johnnie Jackson hit the woodwork with a first-half free-kick and Ricardo Fuller was denied by Bluebirds shot-stopper David Marshall in the second-half.

Cardiff thought they had taken the lead when Craig Noone headed home from a cross courtesy of Jordon Mutch, only for the linesman’s raised flag to bring an end to the celebrations.

But, the celebrations resumed upon the final whistle. The tie finished 0-0, securing promotion to the Premier League for Cardiff City. Supporters piled onto the pitch to celebrate their long-awaited return to the top-flight after 51 years.

And, only four days later, Cardiff went on to secure the Championship title, drawing 1-1 with Burnley at Turf Moor to win the league ahead of Hull City, who took the second automatic promotion spot.