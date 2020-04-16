West Brom forward Burke wanted by Deportivo Alaves in permanent deal

According to a report from Spanish newspaper AS, La Liga outfit Deportivo Alaves are interested in bringing back West Brom loanee Oliver Burke once his initial loan deal with the club comes to an end.

At the start of the season, West Brom opted to send forward Oliver Burke out on loan once again, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Slaven Bilic. Burke was not seen as part of Bilic’s plans and subsequently headed out on loan for the duration of the campaign, linking up with Spanish side Dpeortivo Alaves, who play their football in the La Liga, the top tier of Spanish football.

Burke has featured frequently for Asier Garitano’s side and now, reports from Spain have emerged claiming that Deportivo Alaves are interested in bringing him back once his loan deal comes to an end. The West Brom loanee has played in 22 games across all competitions, with 15 of those appearances coming off the bench, In the process, Burke has netted one goal and provided one assist for the club.

Since signing for West Brom in August 2017, Burke has struggled to make an impact. The former Nottingham Forest man has played for the club 24 times across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists along the way. With action at The Hawthorns limited, Burke has spent time out on loan with Celtic as well as with Alaves.

Burke has previously said to BBC Sport that he hopes his spell with Alaves puts him “in the shop window” so it seems unlikely that he will be remaining with the Baggies beyond the end of this summer. And, with loan club Alaves said keen on making the deal permanent, it will be interesting to see if the Scotsman’s loan deal becomes permanent at some point during the summer transfer window.