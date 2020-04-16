Peterborough United have names in mind as Toney replacement

Peterborough United are a side renowned for being able to develop and sell on strikers for big-money fees. You only have to look at the likes of Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Jack Marriott for evidence of that approach and success. Reports do state that the Posh are somewhat resigned to losing current hot striker Ivan Toney but they do have others in mind report the Peterborough Telegraph.

The hotshot striker arrived from Newcastle United in a near £400,000 transfer in early August 2018 and is in his second season of football for League One Peterborough. Since arriving at the club, he has gone on to make 94 appearances, scoring 49 goals and adding 15 assists. 24 of those goals and six of those assists have come in this season’s League One campaign, underlining the threat he possesses and the importance he has had in driving Posh into a good playoff place.

In an article earlier today, Peterborough director of football Barry Fry admitted that keeping hold of Toney would be difficult stating: “It’s accepted we have no chance of keeping Ivan if we don’t get promoted this season. And that’s fair enough. Ivan has been here for two seasons.” He goes on to add that this is due to the lethal nature that the 24-year-old possesses in front of goal.

That report does go on to say that Peterborough will offer Toney the biggest deal in their history should they gain promotion to the Championship when football resumes. However, a later report by the Peterborough Telegraph more than suggests that Fry and Posh have their cards in hand and are out there actively looking at the next steps to take.

The Telegraph’s reporter Alan Swann says that “Posh director of football Barry Fry has held conversations with players and agents who are legally able to discuss moves at this time.” Fry himself is quoted later in the article as stating: “We do have replacements for Ivan in mind and to be fair our track record for finding good strikers has been outstanding in recent times.”

Peterborough need to push on when football recommences if they are to have the best chance of keeping hold of Toney. Otherwise, it’s another big fee coming into London Road and another highly-regarded striker going out the doors.