On this day in 2005: Bolton beat Charlton Athletic to move into European contention

Bolton Wanderers would have had their inevitable relegation to League Two confirmed if COVID-19 didn’t take its toll on proceedings, but 15 years ago today they were a celebrating a crucial victory over Charlton Atheltic at the Valley. A victory that moved Sam Allardyce’s side into surprising European contention.

On this day in 2005, Bolton travelled to Charlton Athletic hoping to build on their 3-1 victory over Fulham a week prior. Wanderers had lofty European ambitions of their own and a victory would have moved them into 6th place, providing other results went in their favour.

Bolton – managed by Sam Allardyce – were looking to secure qualification for the UEFA Cup for the first time in their history, whilst Champions League qualification wasn’t out of their reach heading into the final six games of the season. The Whites were fives points behind fourth-placed Everton heading into their encounter with a midtable Charlton side.

Charlton Athletic line-up: Kiely, Konchesky (Kishishev 79), Perry, Fortune, Hreidarsson, Rommedahl, Holland, Hughes (Euell 78), Murphy, Thomas (Johansson 66), Jeffers.

Subs Not Used: Andersen, Fuller.

Bolton Wanderers line-up: Jaaskelainen, Hunt, Ben Haim, N’Gotty, Candela (Gardner 74), Hierro, Speed, Okocha (Campo 89), Giannakopoulos, Nolan, Davies (Diouf 55).

Subs Not Used: Poole, Fadiga.

Charlton came into the game on a run of just one win in their last eight and looked unlikely to improve that record when Okocha netted an early penalty.

Danny Murphy came within inches of an instant reply with a long-range effort that flashed just over, and when they did manage to level, the ex-Liverpool man played a key part.

Bolton keeper Jussi Jaaskelainen handled outside the box and from the resulting free-kick, Murphy set up Jeffers, whose shot took a double deflection before going in.

El-Hadji Diouf made an instant impact on his return from a suspension early in the second half when he ran into the box unmarked and nodded home Gary Speeds initial nod-down.

Diouf and Fernando Hierro both came close to adding to Bolton’s lead but were unable to convert their chances in a game that seemingly lacked urgency.

Charlton fought back in their attempts to salvage an equaliser, but the best attempt they could muster was when Jonathon Johansson’s optimistic, out-stretched volley was easily gathered by Jaaskelainen.

The game ended with Bolton claiming a 2-1 victory and their march for a European spot carried on. This win moved Bolton into fifth place, leapfrogging Liverpool who were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur, whilst fourth-placed Everton were thrashed 7-0 by a rampant Arsenal side.

Bolton would finish this season in sixth place after collecting just one win in their final five games, a run that was unable to overshadow the miraculous accomplishment that Sam Allardyce had spearheaded. Bolton had achieved European football for the first time in their history, with this victory over Charlton helping them on their way.