Top 3 Leeds United games of the 2019/20 season so far – highlights

In all honesty, the current 2019/20 campaign for Leeds United fans has been one that they can look back on and be happy with. OK, it’s still nine games shy of its completion thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and there is that to take into consideration but the Whites do sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship table and are a comfortable seven points clear of the play-off places.

The Whites have been driven there on the back of riding the second iteration of the Bielsa wave and have built on last season’s successes and learned from last season’s mistakes. This is, essentially, the same set-up that Bielsa inherited from Thomas Christiansen/Paul Heckingbottom but it contains fine-tuned players.

There were some cracking games in Leeds United’s first season under legendary coach Bielsa’s leadership and there have been some cracking games this time around. Here are three top games from this season that stand out amongst all the other games where the Whites have excelled.

30 November 2019: Leeds United 4 – 0 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough were quite simply dismantled by a rampant Leeds United at Elland Road in a run of games which saw the Whites rack up seven straight wins. Wave after wave of attack battered Boro and former White Jonathan Woodgate’s side were lucky to only concede four.

Bamford (3′)

Klich (45+2′)

Costa (67′)

Klich (73′)

Crowd – 35,626

6 January 2020: Arsenal 1 – 0 Leeds United

It was a BielsaBall first-half display which should have seen Arsenal tucked away so neatly that they could have been posted back to May 7, 2006, and Highbury. Leeds were dominant and there was a gulf between the sides and it was the Premier League outfit who looked ragged. Still, Leeds couldn’t profit from their dominance and the Gunners, who should have has Alexander Lacazette sent off, grew in stature in the second-half, nicking the decisive goal via Reiss Nelson’s tap in.

Nelson (55′)

Crowd 58,403

15 February 2020: Leeds United 1 – 0 Bristol City

It was a 1-0 victory which, on paper, signals a close game. However, it was far from a close game on the pitch at Elland Road. Lee Johnson’s side met a Leeds United outfit back on the bounce after a good draw against a Brentford side who were running riot against others. One pundit said that it was as comprehensive a 1-0 defeat as you could have wished to see as Lee Johnson’s side were put to the sword by the Whites. It was this result that kickstarted Leeds’ five-game win streak up to when football was put on lockdown.

Ayling (16′)

Crowd – 35,819