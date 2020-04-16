3 things we learnt about Nottingham Forest in the 19/20 season

Nottingham Forest supporters are accustomed to change each season, with the usual overhaul of a squad and managerial change having a negative effect, rather than a positive one. But this time, it is fair to say that the appointment of Sabri Lamouchi has been largely a positive one as Forest look to get back into the Premier League. Here are 3 things we learned about Nottingham Forest in the 19/20 Championship season.

Matty Cash has flourished into the league’s best right-back

With a managerial change, it is expected that the odd player will be asked to adapt to a newly found position, and Matty Cash’s berth into the right-back role has been nothing short of remarkable.

A winger by trade, the 22-year-old was favoured under the former manager Martin O’Neill but struggled to have an impact in matches, assisting five times as a winger in the two seasons prior.

But the appointment of Lamouchi who’s methods were focused on fixing Forest’s defensive issues, as well as a long-term injury to starting right-back Tendayi Darikwa in pre-season, meant that Lamouchi’s hand was forced into utilising Cash in his newly born right-back role.

The former FAB Football Academy product has become the leagues best right back within the space of 8 months and being a part of a much-improved Forest defence, whilst also having an impact at the other end of the field. Cash has assisted four and scored three times in 36 appearances this season from right-back.

His performances, particularly in the first half of the season, warranted interest from European giants AC Milan in the January transfer window.

A huge improvement defensively

The appointment of Lamouchi has seen a huge overhaul in the defensive area. Forest fans were apprehensive about the loan signing of goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Manchester City, but that apprehension soon faded when Muric began the season poorly, defensive errors and below-par performances in-between the sticks caused him to lose his starting role in late August.

In came new permanent signing Brice Samba from relegated Caen in Ligue 1, the goalkeeper was an unknown quantity from Championship supporters, but he soon made a name for himself in the division with his superb shot-stopping and reflexes.

Samba has played a major role in Forest’s excellent defensive record, conceding 48 in 37 Championship games, whilst also keeping 12 clean sheets in the process – a record only bettered by Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Whilst Forest has put in some astute defensive displays, not many expected Joe Worral to play an instrumental part in that particular success. He spent last season on loan at Rangers after he had fallen out of favour under former managers Aitor Karanka and Martin O’Neill.

Under Lamouchi, however, the former England under-21 international has played an integral role in the heart of Nottingham Forest’s defence by featuring in every single one of their Championship games.

Ben Watson makes Forest click in midfield

When Sabri Lamouchi first arrived at the City Ground in the summer, you could have forgiven Forest fans for believing that Ben Watson would not have a big part to play for Forest this season.

Four central midfielders were added to the ranks in the summer, with Siva, Sow, Bostock and Semedo looking to add more competition to an already congested area of the field.

Therefore, it was expected that Ben Watson would be deemed surplus to requirements in the near future, whilst Forest’s new-look midfield beginning to take shape.

But it has been nothing short of the opposite for Watson who has been influential in Forest’s push for promotion.

Watson is a player who does the unselfish work in the middle of the park, he breaks up play and allows the more creative players to sprinkle their magic going forward.

He’s also a player that possesses so much experience and knowledge in the central midfield, and though his impact his huge on the field, his impact off it is likely to be much bigger.

For someone approaching the age of 35-years-old, operating in the role as a pivot, to start every single Championship game is a truly remarkable achievement and one that Lamouchi deserves great credit for.