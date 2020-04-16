Top 3 Queens Park Rangers matches this season

Under the new stewardship of Mark Warburton, Queens Park Rangers became one of the Championships most exciting teams to watch this season. Their philosophy of building from the back, playing through the thirds and switching gears in the attack has allowed the Hoops to flourish. Here we look at their top 3 matches this season.

Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Leeds United

When Leeds United travelled to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in January many expected Marcelo Bielsa’s side to bounce back after managing one win in their previous six matches. However, a strong QPR performance and an opening goal that was plagued with a huge slice of controversy sealed the victory for Warburton’s men.

Nakhi Wells opener, though, was questionable, to say the least. Eze’s free-kick ricocheted off Luke Ayling and hit the arm of the QPR striker before it bounced up and struck his other hand. That fortuitous deflection allowed the ball to sit up perfectly, and provided him with a virtually unguarded net to slot into, as Kiko Casilla had already dived in his attempts to anticipate the original set-piece.

Queens Park Rangers 6-1 Cardiff City

A loss to Hull City in the game prior made it a four-match winless streak for QPR, however, they ended that unwanted streak in emphatic style when they hammered relegation-threatened Stoke City 6-1 on New Years Day.

A hat-trick from Nakhi Wells, a brace from Bright Osayi-Samuel and an Eberechi Eze goal lifted the Hoops into 15th place with an outside chance of the playoffs heading into 2020.

Wells put the home side into the driving seat when he raced onto a ball over the top to score, before turning provider for Osayi-Samuel with a cute flick.

For his second, the winger showed his ability on the ball when he surged in from the left to rifle past Neil Etheridge.

Well’s added his second and QPR’s fourth with a typical strikers goal, following in a scuffed shot to head home. A fifth soon arrived when the instrumental Ilias Chair set up Eberechi Eze who added his name to the scoresheet.

The icing was placed on top of the New Years Day cake when Wells took advantage of a slack Aden Flint back pass to claim his hat-trick.

The result was QPR’s best win since a 6-0 hammering of Crystal Palace in the final league game of the 1998-99 season.

Preston North End 1-3 Queens Park Rangers

QPR put in, arguably, their performance of the season when they travelled to Deepdale in early March.

The home side were hanging onto the final play-off place, whilst it would take a dramatic run of results for the Hoops to edge their way back into the playoff picture.

Preston opened the scoring midway through the first half when Daniel Johnson converted a penalty, but a miraculous second-half fight-back from the 10-men Hoops sealed an unlikely victory.

Grant Hall equalised in the 61st minute with a sweet volley, before Geoff Cameron was shown a second yellow, as Preston looked to find a second goal.

But it was the visitors who went ahead in the 79th minute through Ryan Manning’s curling effort past Declan Rudd, then star man Eberechi Eze put the result beyond doubt when he slotted home a classy finish on the break.

This proved to be the final game heading into the pandemic, as COVID-19 took its toll on the football season. But for the QPR staff and supporters, a 3-1 victory away from home after being dismissed to 10 men, don’t come much sweeter than that.