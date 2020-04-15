Leeds United target’s price to drop but is Oxford midfielder Whites real answer

Football is on pause and will be for the foreseeable future; in truth, no-one knows when it will come back. Bodies have stopped piling through the turnstiles and that means the major revenue stream a club possesses has shuddered to a halt. Clubs are looking to make savings and generate income and Football Insider say in this article that is something that Oxford United are doing by looking to slash their asking price for Leeds United target Cameron Brannagan.

On the ticker, Brannagan is said wanted by the Whites who are apparently in competition with Premier League side Burnley for the goalscoring midfielder. Quoting one of their club sources, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey they have been told “that the club may now have to reduce their £3-5million valuation” of the former Liverpool youngster.”

Brannagan started his career at Anfield, moving from the Under-18s into the Under-23a at the start of the 2013 season as a 17-year-old. He went on to make nine appearances for the Reds first-team (3 Premier League, 3 FA Cup, 1 League Cup and 2 Europa League) as well as 14 out on loan at Fleetwood Town before his move to the Kassam.

The Manchester-born midfielder has just passed a century of appearances for Oxford since his January 2018 move. In that time he has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists – seven of those goals and six of those assists coming this season.

A view from The72

Football Insider says that the ongoing pandemic lockdown means that the longer that clubs go without being able to get fans into grounds, the worse the financial situation will get. They also say that “prices are expected to fall” and that buyers will “look to exploit potential bargain deals.”

Whilst that hypothesis might be true is Cameron Brannagan just what the Whites could do with in what could be a Premier League campaign if results go their way? Yes, he has that Liverpool pedigree and will have picked up a lot at Melwood on the training pitches from the Reds world-class coaches. Yes, he has undoubted potential and would be an interesting project for Bielsa to help mould.

My big concern is whether Brannagan is the right answer for any questions the Whites will set themselves for next season. I think that, should they crumble and stay in the Championship, then in-house the Whites have better midfielders. Conversely, should they rise the Premier League I do think that there are better options to be had elsewhere.