Leeds United banned keeper Casilla opens up on the Bielsa effect

As it stands, Kiko Casilla is banned for the next six games of the season – that is whenever it starts up again when the COVID-19 lockdown is relaxed. Casilla is back in Spain, given permission to be so by the club, and in talking to Catalan publication L’Esportiu he gives an insight into what it is like at Leeds United under the maestro that is Marcelo Bielsa.

Casilla signed for Leeds United from Spanish giants Real Madrid in mid-January last year with Leeds buying out the remainder of his contract from Los Blancos. It was obvious he was bought to be the Whites #1 and that’s what he proved to be.

There were hiccups last season, as there has been this season, but Casilla was bouncing back to form before the eight-game ban kicked in when he was found to have racially abused Charlton’s on-loan Jonathan Leko. Up until that ban, Casilla had appeared in 35 games for Leeds conceding 30 goals and keeping a remarkable 15 clean sheets.

When asked about Bielsa, Casilla was happy to elaborate on the effect that the Argentinian maestro has had at Elland Road and how this has affected him personally. When asked about the individual routines that they are expected to follow, Casilla confirmed pretty much what is out there saying: “Each player has a weekly plan of what he has to do, with the GPS to pass the data of his activity. They also control the weight, they sent us material [equipment]home.” He added that the goalkeepers had been given “a kind of ramp to bounce the ball and we can continue working on the subject of reflexes, ball blocks, falls [etc."

When asked specifically about Bielsa and whether he is like what people say about him, Casilla responded quite simply: "Bielsa is Bielsa.” He went on to elaborate saying: "there are days that you would kill him, but then you see how he prepares every week, how he analyzes each game as if it were the last and this is what the footballer notices. He knows a lot of football and, although his method is very demanding, he is tough, all of us at Leeds have improved a lot with him.”

Casilla is also open about how much his game has changed and improved under the legendary Argentinian coach. On this he stated: “you risk much more, play almost free. You have to accept the risk but at the same time it is entertaining, it makes you very connected to the team. There are games where I make more passes than the field players of the rival team.”

Casilla’s ban means that he is scheduled to return for the last three games of the season. In the meantime, the goalkeeper jersey is in the hands of youngster Ilhan Meslier.