Darren Bent believes Leeds United striker can still have an impact this season

Darren Bent believes that Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin can still have an impact this season if he can win a place in the starting XI ahead of Patrick Bamford according to Football Insider.

Augustin has so far failed to make inroads at Leeds due to doubts surrounding his fitness which is demanded by manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Bent has admitted that the on-loan striker faces a battle to oust Patrick Bamford with the latter seemingly the preferred option for the manager.

It has recently been reported on social media that Augustin is using this unexpected break to improve his fitness and ensure he is prepared for as soon as the season resumes.

“Listen, he can have a big impact, but at the same time, he’s got to oust Bamford. Bamford seems to be in favour, the team’s flying at the minute – for Bielsa, there’s no reason to really change things. I think he likes Bamford, he likes what he does work rate-wise,” Bent said.

“The way they’re going, with five wins in a row and the way they’re playing, I can’t see Augustin getting in the team just yet. He might come off the bench to score important goals which they might need, but as for starting games, he’s still got to wait for Bamford to get out of the team. I can’t see it happening for some time yet.”

The French striker joined Leeds in January from RB Leipzig but has so far failed to start for the club and made just three substitute appearances in which he has yet to find the back of the net.