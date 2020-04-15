West Brom star reveals why he doesn’t want the season declared ‘null and void’

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has revealed that he doesn’t want the season to be declared ‘null and void’ in an interview with Open Goal’s podcast.

Austin said he doesn’t see how the footballing authorities can stop the season resuming due to the implications both financially and on a moral level.

It is clearly a subject which needs to be discussed in detail with a fair and logical solution to be decided which is deemed fair as well as safe for everyone.

Both West Brom and Leeds United are on course for promotion to the Premier League and Austin, who has netted nine goals for the Baggies this season said he wants the season to be completed.

“It’s a strange one. I can’t see how they’re going to do it, voiding the whole season,” he said. “What happens to football clubs and players financially?”

“Obviously the bottom three in the Premier League are all going ‘void it, yeah, no problem’ and avoid relegation, but then what happens to the Championship teams, and in League One and Two?” he continued.

The 30-year-old also revealed how he is keeping fit at home whilst the season has been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and admitted there are fitness and dietary programmes in place.

“If you’ve got a physique like mine and you’re not blessed, if you start eating and drinking you pile the pounds on,” he said. “I have to tick over. It comes with age!”

Clubs throughout English football are on tenterhooks awaiting any decision made by the EFL as to when or indeed if the season can be completed.