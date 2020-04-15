Noel Whelan claims Jean-Kevin Augustin could be a good permanent signing but warns ‘not to overpay’

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that Jean-Kevin Augustin would be a good permanent signing but warned ‘not to overpay’ for the on-loan man in an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan has also said that it would be a risk to sign Augustin considering he has barely featured since his loan move from RB Leipzig.

It has been reported that Leeds will be obliged to complete a club-record £17.7million deal for the French striker if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

Augustin has only made three substitute appearances for Leeds since he made the move to Elland Road and has failed to start for the Championship side with doubts surrounding his fitness.

Whelan gave his thoughts on the possible signing of Augustin and whether it would pose a potential risk: “To put the money on the table is a risk,” he said.

“If he is going to be the record signing he needs to make a difference straight away. At the minute he has not made any difference and he has not been a part of this promotion push.”

“He has had 55 minutes maximum and even with that he was fighting himself – his fitness and form. To be honest he was trying too hard. If we can get him into a good frame of mind and the fitness levels we expect we could have a real gem on our hands.”

Augustin has so far flattered to deceive in a Leeds shirt but hasn’t really had much chance to showcase his qualities and it may be unfair to judge him based on his limited game time at Elland Road.