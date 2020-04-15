Leeds United ready to send legal letters to players if they refuse training return

Leeds United are ready to send legal letters to their players if they refuse to return to training as requested according to Football Insider.

The Yorkshire giants are preparing for training ahead of a return in the middle of May as reportedly planned by the EFL as they look to resume football action in June.

A source close to the club has said that they are set to soon grant their senior stars permission to undertake their annual leave, as there is likely to be only a short gap between this season ending and the new one beginning.

Leeds are unwilling to allow their players to leave the UK and would do so at their own risk. Kiko Casilla is currently serving an eight-game ban for racial abuse and has been allowed to return to his native Spain before the lockdown period began.

He will be unable to return to action once the season resumes as he completes his own personal suspension but could be called upon once that comes to a conclusion.

Casilla will however be expected to return to training at the same time as his teammates and could face action from the club if he fails to do so, however with the current difficulties surrounding travel this could be impossible.

Leeds are believed to be allowing their players to take their holidays in the coming weeks before training is set to resume.

The punishment for not returning in time for their ‘mini pre-season’ would be docked pay which would not paint them in the best light despite their recent agreement to defer their wages during the suspension of football.

These plans haven’t currently been confirmed by the EFL but this is the situation they find themselves in and appears to be most logical solution to what is an extremely difficult time during the Coronavirus pandemic.