Peterborough United agree sale of midfielder Mark O’Hara to Motherwell

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has confirmed that the club have agreed a deal with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell over the sale of midfielder Mark O’Hara.

Earlier this week, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph to reveal that Barry Fry had struck a deal to sell one of the club’s loaned out players on a permanent basis, eluding to who the player was.

And now, Fry has moved to confirm that said player is Scottish midfielder Mark O’Hara, who is poised to join loan club Motherwell on a permanent basis. The Posh director of football said:

“We have agreed a deal in principle with Motherwell for Mark’s transfer. It’s not a done deal yet because Scottish football is a bit confusing right now, but I expect it to happen. Motherwell seem happy with Mark and he’s not likely to get a chance with us so it’s a good move for him.”

O’Hara was sent out on loan last summer having fallen down the pecking order at London Road. The midfielder started strongly under Steve Evans but after 29 appearances and four goals he fell out of favour under Evans and was sent on loan to Lincoln City, who he helped win promotion to League One.

Upon his return to the Posh, O’Hara was sent out on loan once again to Motherwell, for whom he has netted two goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions. Now, with a deal agreed in principle, it awaits to be seen when O’Hara’s permanent switch to the club will be made official.