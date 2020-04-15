Leeds United to ‘battle’ Burnley in pursuit of Oxford United star Brannagan

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United and Burnley will battle it out to sign midfielder Cameron Brannagan from League One outfit Oxford United in the summer transfer window.

Leeds United have previously been linked with a move for Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan, with Football Insider reporting earlier this year that the Whites have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder ahead of a potential swoop in the summer transfer window.

And now, Football Insider has reported that Leeds are set to come across competition for Brannagan’s signature. Premier League outfit Burnley have now been said keen on the former Liverpool youngster, who is rated at between £3 million and £5 million by the League One side.

Brannagan has been putting in consistently impressive performances over the course of this season, helping Karl Robinson’s side in their efforts to win promotion. The 23-year-old has made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in the process.

In total, Brannagan has notched up 101 appearances for Oxford since signing from Liverpool in January 2018, netting 13 times and laying on 12 assists.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having serious financial implications for Football League clubs, Oxford could be forced into cashing in on some of their star players to ease the financial burden.

Brannagan notched up nine appearances for Liverpool’s senior team, also spending time out on loan with Fleetwood Town before linking up with Oxford. The vast majority of the former England youth international’s experience has come in League One, so it will be interesting to see if he manages to make the jump up with Leeds, Burnley or any other team who could be keeping a watchful eye on his situation.