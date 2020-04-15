The 72
The Hawthorns West Brom Albion ground before the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 28 October 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.
Championship

West Brom striker admits he could be tempted by Rangers or Celtic switch

0 Comments
West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has admitted he could be tempted by a switch to Rangers or Celtic in an interview with Open Goal Podcast.

Austin has claimed that a move to Scotland would be of interest to him as he “wants to win things” and the £4million signing from Southampton hasn’t settled completely into life at the Hawthorns with him finding goals harder to come by than he may have anticipated.

Celtic and Rangers are both currently facing challenges as they look to keep hold of top-scoring duo Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos over the summer and may look to go into the transfer market.

In an interview on the podcast, Austin said: “The Old Firm derby is the pull isn’t it to play in Scotland. You want to win things as such too. If the opportunity came up would I go? I think so yeah.”

The former Saints striker admitted he could have joined up with Celtic years ago when they were eyeing up a replacement for Gary Hooper but instead joined Queens Park Rangers.

“I was on the phone to my agent saying, ‘look is this going to happen?’ It’s something that I would have done. At the time, it was just me, my missus and my one child and I said, ‘let’s go’. But nothing ever materialised after that and nothing has since,” he continued.

He has only scored nine goals in 30 matches for West Brom this season in what he will view as a disappointing return for someone of his calibre and despite him being 30-years-old he is still classed as one of the more natural finishers outside of the top flight.

