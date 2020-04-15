The 72
Leeds United flop Ekuban now wanted by trio of sides – Brighton enter fray

Whilst he smiled a lot and put in the effort, Caleb Ekuban cannot be described as a success at Leeds United. To do so, well that would be stretching credibility to the last strands of its breaking point. However, since leaving Elland Road, he’s made such a name for himself in Turkish football that sides are queuing up to bring him back to these shores says Turkish publication Takvim.

The affable Ekuban joined Leeds United in  £500,000 deal from Italian sides Chievo Verona in mid-July 2017 after a successful loan deal at Albanian top-tier side FK Partizani. During that season he ripped the Kategoria Superiore apart with 17 goals and five assists in 34 games.

That success brought about his move to Elland Road and Leeds United. However, he failed to ever reach those heights with the West Yorkshire club during his 21 appearances scoring just two goals and adding one assist. The upshot of this was an initial loan move to Turkey with Trabzonspor in late-August 2018, converting to a permanent £900,000 move to them at the start of July last year.

His form for the top-tier Turkish side has brought suitors and serious ones at that. He’s scored three times and added three assists in this season’s Turkish league competition, the Super Lig, as well as one goal and two assists in five Turkish cup games. However, what is likely to have caught the eyes of these suitors are his four goals across four Europa League qualifying games – the highlight of these being a hat-trick against AEK Athens.

Takvim says that “new suitor” Brighton and Hove Albion “is preparing to make an offer” for Ekuban. The Seagulls will join the fray for the former Leeds United frontman alongside SPL giants Celtic and Ranger with the Glasgow duo also credited with an interest in the Ghanaian striker with some reports saying that Ekuban is valued at £9million.

