Five players Richie Wellens could sign for Swindon Town this summer

Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens may be using the break from football to identify potential transfer targets for the summer. Here are five players he could target-

Cian Bolger, Lincoln City- The Irish defender has bags of experience in League One which would come in handy for the Robins if they can get over the line to promotion. Wellens played for Leicester City when the centre-back was on the books there.

Paul Gallagher, Preston North End- He played alongside Wellens for Leicester for four years from 2009 to 2013. The midfielder, who is 35 years old, is out of contract at Deepdale in June meaning he is an option for Swindon on a free transfer.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Livingston- Wellens crossed paths with the left-back as teammates at Doncaster Rovers four years ago. The former Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle man has impressed in the Scottish Premier League since joining Livi in November last year.

Kean Bryan, Sheffield United- He will be free to leave the Blades this summer having fallen down the pecking order with the Premier League side. The ex-Manchester City defender joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January. Wellens managed him at Oldham Athletic and could eye an reunion with him at the County Ground.

Jack Byrne, Shamrock Rovers- Wellens also managed the Republic of Ireland international at Oldham. The midfielder has scored 16 goals since moving to Shamrock in December 2018 and could target a move back to England this year.