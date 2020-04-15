Five players Darrell Clarke could sign for Walsall this summer

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke will be keen on bolstering his squad this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Daniel Leadbitter, Newport County- The right-back played a key part for Bristol Rovers’ back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One during Clarke’s reign at the club. The 29 year old would add more experience and depth to the Saddlers’ defensive options.

Alex Jakubiak, Watford- He needs to leave Vicarage Road over the coming months for the sake of his career. The striker crossed paths with the Walsall boss at Bristol Rovers and has also had loan spells away at Wycombe Wanderers, Falkirk, Gillingham and St Mirren.

Tom Parkes, Exeter City- The centre-back was a key player for Clarke at the Memorial Ground from 2014 to 2016. He has also played for Leicester City, Leyton Orient and Carlisle United in the past and would be ideal for Walsall this summer.

Cristian Montano, Port Vale- He is out of contract in June and is due to become a free agent as it stands. The Colombian midfielder played for Clarke at Bristol Rovers and has been a regular for Port Vale over the past three seasons, playing a combined 104 games and scoring 14 goals. He is a decent option on a free transfer.

Byron Moore, Plymouth Argyle- The 31 year old winger spent two years under Clarke at Bristol Rovers and his contract at Plymouth is expiring this summer. He has played just under 500 games in his career to date and has bagged 55 times.