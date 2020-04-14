Leeds United set to seek legal advice over £2million unpaid debt in light of £17million fees owed

Leeds United are set to seek legal advice over a £2million unpaid debt in light of £17million transfer fees that were also owed to them as reported by Football Insider.

The Yorkshire giants recently revealed their accounts which showed they were owed nearly £17million from other clubs for transfer fees proceeding 30 June 2019 and of this amount £7.5million was from transfer fees.

In regards to the £2million, there is little information that has been revealed by the club and it is not known whether this is based on transfers or some other form of payment and from which club this is owed.

Leeds hierarchy “have taken legal advice” regarding the balance and “expect the debt to be recovered.” They posted a mixed set of financial results that recorded a pre-tax loss of £21.4million for last season even though turnover climbed to £48.9million.

The wage bill for the Whites had significantly increased from £31.3million to £46.1million and the extent of owner Andrea Radrizzani’s investment was also made public knowledge.

New contracts had been handed out to key players as well as a new deal for manager Marcelo Bielsa in order to ensure he stayed at the club all contributed to higher outgoings for the club.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table and are on course for a return to the Premier League which would inevitably improve the club’s finances and allow them to reinvest in the current squad.

They will be hoping that if the season resumes that they are able to continue their good form and win promotion to the top flight.