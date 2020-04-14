Leeds United ready to put down “giant transfer offer” in Larin chase

According to Turkish source Fanatik, Leeds United are ready to put what they term a “giant transfer offer” in an attempt to land Besiktas’ Canadian striker Cyle Larin who has been on loan at Jupiler Pro League side Zulte Wargem this season.

Leeds United have operated this season with just the lone striker in Marcelo Bielsa’s favoured formation which has led some to question the strength in depth at the club should Bamford fall injured. The Whites did try during the transfer window to rectify this and, after pursuing Southampton frontman Che Adams, plumped for Red Bull Salzburg’s Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan with a purchase option.

Zulte Wargem has a similar purchase option on 31-cap, eight-goal Larin when his loan ends although Fanatik says that Leeds United intend to step in before they exercise this. After scoring seven goals and supplying 10 assists this season, the Belgian side was thought ready to activate the €2.4m/£2m purchase option clause – since suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Fanatik says that Larin “is on the list of Leeds United” and that the Whites are just one team from the Championship interested in the Canadian frontman but fail to specify the others. However, they are clear that Besiktas will “send the Canadian star to England for a higher price” if Zulte Waregem dally until the last minute in taking up their option to buy.

They also mention that the Belgian press has reported that Leeds will come knocking on Besiktas’ door at the end of the season and it will be with an offer of €6m/£5.2.