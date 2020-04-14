Noel Whelan tips West Brom loanee to be huge star at West Ham United next season

Noel Whelan has tipped West Bromwich Albion loanee Grady Diangana to be a huge star for West Ham United next season in an interview with Football Insider.

Diangana has been on loan at West Brom since the start of the season and has been in impressive form scoring five goals and providing five assists in 21 Championship appearances so far.

Whelan believes that once Moyes has seen more of the winger he will look to embed him into the Hammers squad following an influential season at the Baggies.

There have been reports that Felipe Anderson could be sold by West Ham which would free up an extra place in the attacking department and when asked if Moyes could look to Diangana to replace him, Whelan said: “It is a definite possibility when you have someone that has been very influential on a team’s promotion and season.”

“I do not think David Moyes has seen enough of him. I think he will want to. He will want people he can trust, rely on and win him football matches. Moyes has steadied the ship and I think they will be OK.”

“From the start of next season, he will want to look at every single player and make his decision off of the back of preseason. He could be there and be a big part of the plans for David Moyes.”

Football is currently suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and should the season be resumed then Diangana would be fit and available for West Brom following a frustrating spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

There has been speculation that players who were due to return to their parent clubs will be allowed to extend their loan contracts and remain where they are until the season has been completed.