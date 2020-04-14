EFL make plans and reveal date which they are hoping for season resumption

EFL have made plans and revealed a date in which they are hoping to resume the season as reported by the Express & Star.

Football is currently suspended throughout the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic but they are aiming for it to be resumed from June 6 with games to be played behind closed doors.

This would involve a mini pre-season which would begin from May 16 allowing players to return to their respective training grounds and begin their fitness schedules back with their clubs.

Current lockdown measures are preventing players from going into training and are instead adhering to specific fitness programmes at home. The lockdown date is being assessed later this week but it is believed that this will be extended until May 7 although this is yet to be confirmed.

The plans being made by the EFL are of course dependent on government restrictions and are flexible to be changed based upon what is deemed to be safe and healthy.

Games are almost certain to be played behind closed doors but even without supporters in attendance there would need to be between 150 and 200 people on a match day.

West Bromwich Albion have already revealed that they are looking into behind closed doors matches in order to prepare their players for a ‘different atmosphere.’

Meanwhile, in Germany, football authorities have allowed Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs to return to training ahead of a potential return to behind-closed-doors action in May as they are ahead of the UK in the Coronavirus pandemic.