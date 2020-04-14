Five players Gerhard Struber could sign for Barnsley this summer

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber will be eager to sign some more of his own players this summer. Here are five he could target from his former clubs-

Nikola Stosic- He plays in the Austrian second tier for FC Liefering and was signed by the Tykes boss 2017 having previously played for him in the youth ranks at Red Bull Salzburg. The midfielder has already racked up plenty of experience and is still only 20 years old.

Tobias Anselm- Like Stosic, Anselm plays for Liefering, is 20 and also played for the Barnsley manager at Red Bull Salzburg. He could be on the Championship sides’ radar over the coming months as they aim to add more quality and depth to their squad.

Alexander Schmidt- Struber has managed the striker at every club he has managed to date. He signed him on loan for Wolfsberger last summer from Liefering and may see him as an option for Barnsley. Schmidt is 6ft 4inc and would offer the Yorkshire side another dimension in attack.

Michael Novak- The experienced defender crossed paths with Struber at Wolfsberger earlier this season and is still on the books of the Austrian Bundesliga outfit having previously played for Austria Wien and Mattersberg.

Kilian Ludewig- He joined Barnsley on loan in the January transfer window having played for Struber at Red Bull Salzburg and Liefering in the past. He looks to have a bright future ahead of him and has slotted in nicely into the Tykes’ side. Could they sign him on a permanent basis this summer?