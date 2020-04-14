Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan pinpoints West Brom as ‘toughest opponents’

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has pinpointed West Bromwich Albion as their ‘toughest opponents’ this season in an interview on their official website.

Rovers have faced the Baggies once this season in which West Brom emerged with a 3-2 victory at the Hawthorns despite falling behind to Tony Mowbray’s men.

Slaven Bilic’s side scoring three goals before half time to cancel out the visitors’ opener and despite a spirited comeback from Blackburn they failed to get anything out of the game.

Rovers defender Lenihan highlighted just how strong a team West Brom are when asked for the toughest opposition his side have faced. “This season, West Brom. We got off to a great start, scoring a goal, but then after that the game just turned on its head.”

“For those 25-30 minutes in the first half, that was the most difficult time for us and I think most of the lads would agree with me. But bearing in mind how we responded in the second half, we pinned them back and we were unlucky not to get a goal, but West Brom are a very good team.”

West Brom are second in the Championship side and are on course for promotion once the season resumes. The Baggies were due to travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn in the reverse fixture yesterday but were unable to due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Albion are undoubtedly one of the best team’s in the division and are well worthy of praise from other sides when taking into account some of their football and results so far this campaign.