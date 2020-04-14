Leeds United and that Beckford partnership – Becchio comments

Leeds United signed Luciano Becchio after the Argentinian arrived in Ireland in 2008 on trial from Merida. His arrival came after former Newcastle United defender Marcelino spoke to Becchio after what proved his final Merida game. Told of the possibility of a Leeds trial, two weeks of thought was enough for the Argentinian to take up the offer according to an article by Phil Hay for The Athletic. The rest is history.

What a beautiful history it was too. His time at Elland Road saw him make 219 appearances for the Whites, scoring 86 goals and laying on 20 assists. A move to Premier League Norwich never really paid off for him and his football was sporadic after leaving the Whites.

Highlight seasons for the Whites saw him forge an instant partnership with the lethal Jermaine Beckford. Over their first two seasons together ‘B&B’ had mirrored 42-goal league seasons with Becchio (15) and Beckford (27) scoring the same number of goals in both seasons together.

The season after, the 2010/11 campaign, saw the partnership broken with Beckford’s move to Everton but Beccio (19 league goals/nine assists) continued to hit the back of the net as he did the season after (11 league goals) and in 2012/13 (his final campaign with the Whites) when he hit 16 league goals by New Year’s Day.

It was that partnership with Beckford though that first sparked excitement and admiration amongst Leeds United fans; it was a proper striker partnership. When asked about it by Hay, Becchio was warmly open to talking about it saying: “My relationship with Jermaine was very good, right from the start. He’s a very open and generous person. At first, the language issue made things complicated but he tried to help me and always explained things very patiently. I think that was reflected in the way we were on the pitch — the good harmony and the understanding we had with each other.”

Hay then went on to ask more specifically about the partnership and his thoughts on it. Again, Becchio was prepared to open up and give his comments: “I’m convinced we connected so well because we were totally different. He was a very fast player who knew how to get behind defenders, and that’s without mentioning the quality of his finishing. I was more of a player who fought, coming to look for the ball and combine, holding the ball up and trying to let the team break. Becks knew how to take advantage of my work. He was such an intelligent player and as an attacking partner, he was the one who understood me best.”

Quotations are taken from Phil Hay’s article ‘A four-week interview with Becchio: Berbatov, Beckford and Leeds’ call in 2016′