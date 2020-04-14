Slaven Bilic targeting World Cup star ahead of summer transfer window

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic is targeting World Cup star Domagoj Vida ahead of the summer transfer window according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Vida is a Croatian no-nonsense defender who currently plies his trade at Turkish side Besiktas and at 30-years-old would provide much needed experience to the Baggies backline should he make the move to the Midlands.

Bilic has set his sights on his compatriot should his side win promotion to the Premier League this season which they were well on course to do before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

West Brom are six points ahead of third-placed Fulham and just one point behind league leaders Leeds United and will be hoping the season resumes and they are able to win promotion.

Bilic is reportedly keen to bolster his defence and believes Vida would represent an ideal signing should they reach the top flight.

Besiktas value the player in the region of €10million (£8.7million) and it is believed that the Turkish club could be ready to sanction a move for Vida who is one of the highest earners at the club allowing them to use funds elsewhere.

Both Bilic and Vida have worked together for the Croatian national team before and a reunion could be of interest for the defender who could look to test himself in English football.

Vida was linked with a move to Premier League after helping his country to the 2018 World Cup final, but he ended up staying at Besiktas but with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2020, West Brom will need to pay a substantial fee to acquire his services.