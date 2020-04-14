Former Leeds United striker Becchio gives Argentinian perspective on Bielsa

Amidst the League One struggles and disappointments after being relegated to English football’s third-tier competition for the first time, Luciano Becchio was a shining light. His arrival at the club from Spanish side Merida, and his subsequent partnership with Jermaine Beckford, lit up Elland Road. Of course, a supporting cast with the likes of Johnny Howson, Bradley Johnson, Robert Snodgrass and Max Gradel helped.

Yet, Becchio was a player who shone gloriously at Elland Road. His partnership with Beckford was worth 82 goals across two League One campaigns. His time at Elland Road saw him make 219 appearances for the Whites, scoring 86 goals and laying on 20 assists. A move to Premier League Norwich never really paid off for him and his football was sporadic after leaving the Whites.

However, a fantastic interview with him here, courtesy of The Athletic’s Phil Hay, opens up a lot of insight into his time at Leeds United and is a fantastic read. Becchio, at the prompting of Hay, also comments on Marcelo Bielsa giving his personal insight into another Argentinian winning the hearts and minds of Leeds United fans.

Hay, formerly of the Yorkshire Evening Post, asks Becchio his thoughts on the reason why Bielsa has such an impact at clubs. Becchio responds saying: For many in Argentina, Bielsa is a master of football. His teams always play in a great way. Many of the current coaches or those who are just starting out pay a lot of attention to him. He’s an icon for us. He knows how to get the best out of a player which is something magnificent and complicated to achieve. It’s always intense work with Marcelo. I’ve been able to speak with some of the boys at Leeds and I only hear good words about him.”

There is no doubt whatsoever that Marcelo Bielsa has reinvented Leeds United and given fans the style of football that they could only dream of seeing. Yes, it is that good. Hay asks Becchio his views on why people in his native Argentina are sceptical of him, often indicating his lack of success with trophies and titles and the like.

Becchio’s response reflects what a lot of Leeds United fans have found about Bielsa since he’s been in charge at Elland Road. The former Whites striker states: “He’s a low-profile person. He doesn’t like to praise himself. It’s true that he hasn’t won many titles but it’s also true that he’s different. As with all things, there will be people who don’t like your methods but there’s far more good than bad about him. I was lucky to be able to have a chat with him when I was in Leeds. I met a very humble and modest person.”

