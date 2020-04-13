Five Leeds United games which could seal Premier League promotion

Football stands suspended with Leeds United on top of the Sky Bet Championship pile by a one-point margin over nearest challengers West Bromwich Albion in 2nd and a healthier seven-point over the chasing play-off pack headed by Fulham.

When football creaks back into life, Leeds United fans will be hoping that the Whites can hit the ground running and continue the form that saw them enter COVID-19 suspension with five back-to-back wins and all by keeping a clean sheet.

There are nine games left in what has been a beyond-strange season for all sides. It is an extra-special one for the Whites in that it is their centenary campaign since being founded in October 1919 at the Salem Chapel, Leeds.

Here are five of those games that could prove vitally important in a run-in to the end of the season that will hopefully end in a long-awaited promotion back to the big time, back to the Premier League.

Cardiff City vs Leeds: the reverse fixture at Elland Road was barmy beyond belief. Leeds were 2-0 up after just 8 minutes (Costa 6′, Bamford 8′) before a second from Bamford (52′) put them into a game-winning position. A goal on the hour from Lee Tomlin started an unlikely comeback with Sean Morrison (82′) making it a nervous Elland Road. Morrison was shown a red card (86′) and 10-man Cardiff pulled a remarkable draw from the mouth of defeat when Robert Glatzel (88′) netted the Bluebirds third. Leeds’ first game back in action will be vital if they are to kick-off and kick-on in the fashion they showed before the suspension of football.

Leeds United vs Fulham: Just before Christmas, Leeds lost the corresponding fixture at Craven Cottage 2-1. An early Aleksander Mitrovic goal (7′) was equalised just after the break by Patrick Bamford (54′) before Josh Onomah (69′) sealed the victory for the Cottagers. Second game back after the suspension of football and at Elland Road, albeit likely an empty Elland Road, would be in ideal opportunity for Leeds to widen the potential gap between themselves and the only side that they have left from the top-six to play.

Leeds vs Luton: A second. successive home game for the Whites against Luton Town who are struggling at the bottom end of the table. Away at Kenilworth Road, it was a slender 2-1 win for Leeds needing a late OG from Luton’s Matty Pearson (90′) to win after Bamford’s opener (51′) had been cancelled out almost immediately by James Collins’ (54′) equaliser. Against a struggling outfit, Leeds fans will be hoping for as comprehensive a display as dispatched Hull City (4-0) at the KCOM.

Blackburn vs Leeds: The reverse fixture back in early November at Elland Road saw Leeds run out 2-1 victors against Tony Mowbray’s side thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford (30′) and Jack Harrison (35′) with Derrick Williams’ reply (40′) sealing an action-packed opening 45 minutes. Against Blackburn on their patch, with Rovers likely to be in midtable, Leeds need to turn up the heat, crank up the pressure and come away with all three points.

Leeds United vs Barnsley: Hopefully, this mid-April game would have seen the Whites already promoted. As it stands, it still could as it will be the 6th of the 9 games that Leeds have still left to play. The two sides met in mid-September at Oakwell with Leeds returning up the M1 wit hall three points in the bag thanks to a 2-0 victory on the back of late goals from Eddie Nketiah (84′) and Mateusz Klich (89′). Barnsley could very well be relegated by the time Leeds play them at Elland Road and, if that is confirmed, a dominant Leeds United performance and all three points would be most welcome.