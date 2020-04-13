Nottingham Forest star Cash confirms discussions took place over AC Milan interest

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash has confirmed that he was aware of transfer interest from Italian giants AC Milan and that he held talks with his agent over a possible move.

During the January transfer window, it was reported by Football Insider that Nottingham Forest man Matty Cash had attracted interest from Italian Serie A giants AC Milan, and the club were considering a move for the right-back to bring him to the San Siro.

However, the window passed and the rumours failed to materialise into anything serious. And now, Cash has spoken to Sky Sports News to confirm that there were a few conversations held with his agent regarding the interest from the Milan giants.

“My agent had a few chats with me,” Cash said when speaking to Sky Sports alongside Forest teammate Michael Dawson.

“There were a few conversations but I had a job to do at the time and a few games to focus on. But I heard about it, yeah!”

Cash has been a star performer for Forest over the course of this season and has become one of the first names on Sabri Lamouchi’s teamsheet. The 22-year-old has played in 39 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process. He has missed just one Championship game all season, starting on 34 occasions.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if any transfer interest in Cash resurfaces in the run-up to or during the summer window.