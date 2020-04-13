Five players Tony Mowbray could sign for Blackburn Rovers this summer

Tony Mowbray may be using the break from football to identify possible transfer targets for the summer. Here are five players he could sign-

Chris Brunt, West Brom- The Rovers boss managed the experienced midfielder at the Hawthorns. Brunt, who is a Northern Ireland international with 65 caps to his name, has played over 400 games for the Baggies but could leave them on a free transfer this summer with his contract expiring.

Aiden McGeady, Sunderland- He appears to have played his last game for the Black Cats and was loaned out to Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window. Mowbray knows him from managing Celtic and could add more depth to his depth by bringing him to Ewood Park.

Jason Steele, Brighton and Hove Albion- Blackburn’s current number one Christian Walton is due to go back to Brighton when his loan deal runs down so could Mowbray target another of their ‘keepers? Steele played for the Lancashire side from 2014 to 2017 and also worked under their current boss at Middlesbrough.

Ben Gibson, Burnley- The Clarets are trying to offload the ex-England Under-21 international. Mowbray also knows him from his time at the Riverside Stadium and might be tempted to try and bring him to Blackburn over the coming months.

Jacob Murphy, Newcastle United- The former Norwich City winger is likely to depart St. James’ Park again next season after spending this term at Sheffield Wednesday. He scored ten goals for Mowbray on loan at Coventry City during the 2014/15 season.