Blackburn Rovers loan man Walton set for first-team chance at Brighton

The Athletic has reported that Blackburn Rovers’ loaned in goalkeeper Christian Walton will be given the chance to challenge for a first-team spot by parent club Brighton and Hove Albion next season, rather than head out on loan once again.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton has been considered a promising talent by Brighton and Hove Albion for some time now and he has enjoyed several successful loan spells in the Football League. But now, it has been reported that Walton is set to stay with Brighton next season to be a part of Graham Potter’s first-team plans.

On the whole, Walton has been an impressive performer for Blackburn Rovers. The 24-year-old has played in all 37 of Rovers’ Championship games so far this season, conceding 45 goals.

Walton is tied 2nd for the most league clean sheets in the 2019/20 campaign on 12 alongside Nottingham Forest’s Brice Samba and Millwall’s Bartosz Bialkowski, while Leeds United man Kiko Casilla boasts the most Championship clean sheets with 15.

Walton has spent the vast majority of his career so far out on loan in the Football League, spending stints with Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and most recently Blackburn. In the process, Walton has played in 187 games across all competitions, keeping 64 clean sheets along the way.

Should he remain with Brighton as reported, Walton will be challenging Mat Ryan for the starting role in Graham Potter’s side, pushing the likes of David Button and Jason Steele further down the pecking order at the Amex Stadium.