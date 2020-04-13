Derby County slap £5 million price tag on midfield starlet Max Bird amid Chelsea ‘interest’

According to a report from Football Insider, Derby County have slapped a £5 million price tag on young midfielder Max Bird amid reports claiming that Premier League side Chelsea are keen to sign the Rams starlet.

A report from Football Insider emerged last week claiming that Derby County midfielder Max Bird was wanted by former Rams boss Frank Lampard at Chelsea. His impressive start to life as a senior footballer has impressed Derby supporters and now, it is being claimed that Chelsea have taken notice of his performances.

Football Insider have provided an update regarding the rumoured interest in Bird, with Derby reportedly slapping a £5 million price tag on the midfield starlet amid the growing interest from Chelsea. The club are said to be unwilling to let him go for anything below the aforementioned figure with Bird locking down a place in Philip Cocu’s starting 11 in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 19-year-old has played 18 times across all competitions so far this season, starting in 12 of the Rams’ last 13 Championship games. Bird has taken his Derby appearance total to 27 since making his debut in the EFL Cup vs Barnsley back in 2017, providing two assists in the process.

Bird has been one of several Derby academy products to break into the first-team picture under Cocu alongside the likes of Louis Sibley, Morgan Whittaker and Jason Knight.

With Chelsea’s interest being reported, it will be interesting to see if Lampard looks to make a formal approach to bring Bird to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming summer transfer window, or if Bird remains at Pride Park with Derby.