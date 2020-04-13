“I love it” – Leeds United defender Ayling on being a Northerner

Luke Ayling’s football career and the football journey began as a member of Arsenal’s youth sides for the Lambeth-born defender. As the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP) point out, until a move to Leeds United nearly four years ago, Ayling’s football had been exclusively in the South.

Since that move, and over the course of the last four-or-so years, Ayling has been based in the north and is getting used to it. His love of northern life, as talked about on Sky Sports feature ‘At Home with Leeds United’ (below) comes through strongly and is carried in the words of the above-linked YEP article.

Sky Sports – ‘At Home with Leeds United’

What Luke Ayling says in ‘At Home with Leeds United’ [22:54]

When reflecting on life up north : “I love it” and “I love it up here. I love spending time here, my little girl was born here and I am a northerner now.“

: “I love it” and “I love it up here. I love spending time here, my little girl was born here and I am a northerner now.“ On the time he spends in the north : “Maybe I have got to work on that accent a little bit but my family live down south but I very rarely go down. They always come up. I just enjoy being up here, it’s a nicer way of living and a slower way of living.”

: “Maybe I have got to work on that accent a little bit but my family live down south but I very rarely go down. They always come up. I just enjoy being up here, it’s a nicer way of living and a slower way of living.” Friendliness of the north: “I live in a nice little village where everyone says morning to you and everybody looks out for you so it’s nice…You don’t get down south – head down, scrolling through your iPhone and just walking into you. It’s not the way to live. It’s not the way to live!“

Luke Ayling for Leeds United this season

It has been a season to remember for ‘Bill’ Ayling as the Whites have driven themselves into a great position at the head of the Sky Bet Championship table and await the season to restart when the COVID-19 pandemic allows. He’s featured in 28 of 37 of Leeds United’s games this season and has four goals and four assists – one of those goals (against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road) likely to be the leader for the ‘Goal of the Season’ award.