Five players Joey Barton could sign for Fleetwood Town this summer

Joey Barton might be using the break from football to identify possible transfer targets for Fleetwood Town this summer. Here are five players he could sign-

Joe Lumley, QPR- If the League One side need another goalkeeper for next season then the Hoops’ stopper fits the bill. He crossed paths with Barton with the London side and could become available having lost his place between the sticks under Mark Warburton this term.

George Boyd, Peterborough United- The experienced winger played with Barton at Burnley and could be an option for Fleetwood. He has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Posh this season since returning to London Road last year.

Stephen Ward, Stoke City- He is another former teammate of Barton’s from Turf Moor. The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the Bet365 Stadium in June and may have to start weighing up his options with his future with the Championship side up in the air.

Joe Garner, Wigan Athletic- The striker’s deal at the DW Stadium expires this summer meaning he could also become a free agent. He briefly played with the Fleetwood boss at Rangers a few years ago and has also played for the likes of Nottingham Forest ,Preston North End and Ipswich Town in the past.

Joe Dodoo, Bolton Wanderers- He joined the Trotters on a short-term deal in October and Barton may take a look at his former Ibrox counterpart as a cut-price option to boost his attacking department for the next campaign.