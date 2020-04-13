Five players Nigel Clough could sign for Burton Albion this summer

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough may be using the break from football to identify potential transfer targets for the summer. Here are five players he could target-

George Thorne, Oxford United- He joined the Brewers’ fellow League One side on a permanent deal until the end of the season in January. Clough managed him at Derby County and could be monitoring his situation at the moment.

Jason Shackell, Lincoln City- The experienced defender is set to become a free agent this summer and is an option for Burton. He played for Clough at Derby and has also played for the likes of Barnsley, Burnley and Millwall. He would add more options to the Brewers’ defensive options for next season.

Chris Porter, Crewe Alexandra- Clough had him at both Pride Park and then at Sheffield United. He has scored 41 goals for Crewe in League Two over the past three seasons and is also out of contract in June. Could he reunite with his former boss for a third time at the Pirelli Stadium?

Mark Howard, Blackpool- He is an option for Burton if they need another ‘keeper next season. The veteran stopper has previously played for the likes of Cardiff City, Aberdeen, Sheffield United (where he played for Clough) and Bolton Wanderers.

Louis Reed, Peterborough United- The midfielder was rising up through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane when Clough was at the helm there. Fast forward to now and he is playing for the Posh in the third tier but only has a year left on his contract there.